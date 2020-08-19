BOSAGORA Reaches Market Cap of $19.22 Million (BOA)

BOSAGORA (CURRENCY:BOA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. BOSAGORA has a total market cap of $19.22 million and approximately $563,482.00 worth of BOSAGORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BOSAGORA has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One BOSAGORA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0681 or 0.00000577 BTC on major exchanges including GDAC and CoinBene.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008475 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00138643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.35 or 0.01780563 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00192099 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000887 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000229 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00135362 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000155 BTC.

About BOSAGORA

BOSAGORA’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,119,914 tokens. BOSAGORA’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BOSAGORA is www.bosagora.io. The official message board for BOSAGORA is medium.com/bosagora.

BOSAGORA Token Trading

BOSAGORA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOSAGORA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOSAGORA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOSAGORA using one of the exchanges listed above.

