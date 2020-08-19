Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 148,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,136 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.21% of Boston Beer worth $79,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 3.7% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 14.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 4.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 3.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 10.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAM traded up $11.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $855.16. 943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,952. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $710.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $503.46. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.70 and a beta of 1.02. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 1-year low of $290.02 and a 1-year high of $871.64.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.68. The company had revenue of $452.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.75 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.18%. Analysts anticipate that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.65, for a total transaction of $5,276,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.76, for a total value of $3,459,529.80. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,916 shares of company stock worth $42,052,805. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAM. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Boston Beer from $540.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boston Beer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $571.86.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

