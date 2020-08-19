botXcoin Price Tops $0.10 (BOTX)

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 19th. botXcoin has a total market cap of $165.14 million and $101,931.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One botXcoin token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000862 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, botXcoin has traded up 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get botXcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008546 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00141369 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.84 or 0.01737340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00189854 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000868 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000223 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00135491 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000157 BTC.

botXcoin Profile

botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,632,102,305 tokens. botXcoin’s official message board is botxcoin.com/category/blog. botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. botXcoin’s official website is botxcoin.com.

botXcoin Token Trading

botXcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire botXcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase botXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for botXcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for botXcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.