Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 363,400 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the June 15th total of 273,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOXL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,223,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,266,568. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $103.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 4.55. Boxlight has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $4.65.

Get Boxlight alerts:

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 172.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boxlight will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Boxlight from $1.75 to $2.75 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. National Securities lifted their target price on shares of Boxlight from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Boxlight from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boxlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

In other news, major shareholder K Laser Technology Inc. sold 1,760,729 shares of Boxlight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $1,760,729.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Boxlight stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 185,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Boxlight at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.