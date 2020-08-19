BQT Price Down 10.4% Over Last 7 Days (BQTX)

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. BQT has a market cap of $701,165.68 and approximately $2,048.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BQT token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Coinsbit. In the last week, BQT has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BQT alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00039339 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004516 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $662.64 or 0.05609050 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003526 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00045983 BTC.

About BQT

BQT (CRYPTO:BQTX) is a token. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,304,737 tokens. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BQT’s official website is bqt.io. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico.

Buying and Selling BQT

BQT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BQT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BQT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BQT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.