Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Short Interest Down 18.7% in June

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the May 31st total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 890,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of BHR stock opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.62. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.47 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 13.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BHR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley downgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 10.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 26.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 10.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

