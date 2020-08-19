BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) Short Interest Down 94.0% in August

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 94.0% from the July 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BWAY stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,538. BRAINSWAY LTD/S has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $12.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.74 million, a P/E ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.88.

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. BRAINSWAY LTD/S had a negative return on equity of 38.87% and a negative net margin of 42.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that BRAINSWAY LTD/S will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 20,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 321,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 11,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S during the 1st quarter worth $2,734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BWAY shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on BRAINSWAY LTD/S from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut BRAINSWAY LTD/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.69.

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the development and provision of technology solutions for non-invasive treatment of brain disorders in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation systems for treating various conditions, including autism, Alzheimer's disease, bipolar disorders, chronic pains, depressive disorders, Parkinson's diseases, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, post-traumatic stress disorders, multiple sclerosis, obsessive compulsive disorders, and stroke rehabilitation.

