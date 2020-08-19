BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) Short Interest Down 94.0% in July

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 94.0% from the July 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BWAY. Raymond James cut their target price on BRAINSWAY LTD/S from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BRAINSWAY LTD/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.69.

Get BRAINSWAY LTD/S alerts:

NASDAQ BWAY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,538. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average is $7.88. The company has a market capitalization of $75.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 0.85. BRAINSWAY LTD/S has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.53.

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. BRAINSWAY LTD/S had a negative net margin of 42.27% and a negative return on equity of 38.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BRAINSWAY LTD/S will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 20,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 321,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 11,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

BRAINSWAY LTD/S Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the development and provision of technology solutions for non-invasive treatment of brain disorders in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation systems for treating various conditions, including autism, Alzheimer's disease, bipolar disorders, chronic pains, depressive disorders, Parkinson's diseases, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, post-traumatic stress disorders, multiple sclerosis, obsessive compulsive disorders, and stroke rehabilitation.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for BRAINSWAY LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRAINSWAY LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.