Bravo Multinational (OTCMKTS:BRVO) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.12

Bravo Multinational Inc (OTCMKTS:BRVO)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and traded as low as $0.08. Bravo Multinational shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 4,458 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.14.

About Bravo Multinational (OTCMKTS:BRVO)

Bravo Multinational Incorporated engages in leasing and selling gaming equipment. The company's gaming equipment includes approximately 67 video poker and slot machines; 8 blackjack and miscellaneous game tables, and related furniture and equipment; roulette table, and related furniture and equipment; bingo equipment and furniture; and casino chips, bill acceptors, and coin counter and related equipment, as well as miscellaneous office equipment, such as chairs and tables.

