Bread Trading 1.7% Lower This Week (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Bread has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bread token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bread has a total market capitalization of $12.40 million and approximately $698,496.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00039363 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $652.16 or 0.05556645 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003481 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00046205 BTC.

Bread Token Profile

Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bread Token Trading

Bread can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

