Brendon Howard Jones Buys 139,534 Shares of Alphamin Resources Corp (CVE:AFM) Stock

Alphamin Resources Corp (CVE:AFM) Director Brendon Howard Jones acquired 139,534 shares of Alphamin Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$29,999.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 369,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$79,449.81.

Shares of CVE:AFM traded down C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.22. 355,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,568. The company has a market cap of $200.32 million and a PE ratio of 35.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.17. Alphamin Resources Corp has a 52-week low of C$0.12 and a 52-week high of C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Get Alphamin Resources alerts:

Alphamin Resources Company Profile

Alphamin Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company primarily explores for tin. It holds interest in the Bisie Tin project comprising five exploration permits and one mining/exploitation permit located in the Walikale Territory, Goma.

Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Alphamin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphamin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.