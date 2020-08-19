BriaCoin (BRIA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7,434.31

BriaCoin (CURRENCY:BRIA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 19th. BriaCoin has a total market cap of $7,434.31 and $6.00 worth of BriaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BriaCoin has traded 34.7% lower against the US dollar. One BriaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

42-coin (42) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,335.50 or 2.91524617 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00022566 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000354 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About BriaCoin

BRIA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2016. BriaCoin’s total supply is 743,431 coins. BriaCoin’s official Twitter account is @briacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BriaCoin is briacoin.com.

BriaCoin Coin Trading

BriaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BriaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BriaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BriaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

