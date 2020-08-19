BriaCoin (BRIA) Hits Market Cap of $7,434.31

BriaCoin (CURRENCY:BRIA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One BriaCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BriaCoin has traded down 50% against the dollar. BriaCoin has a total market capitalization of $7,434.31 and approximately $6.00 worth of BriaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

42-coin (42) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,670.54 or 2.85014168 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00023348 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000317 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About BriaCoin

BriaCoin (BRIA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2016. BriaCoin’s total supply is 743,431 coins. The official website for BriaCoin is briacoin.com. BriaCoin’s official Twitter account is @briacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BriaCoin

BriaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BriaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BriaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BriaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

