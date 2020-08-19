Brickell Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:BBI) Short Interest Update

Brickell Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:BBI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 134,400 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the June 15th total of 156,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Brickell Biotech stock opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. Brickell Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $6.51.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 709.41% and a negative return on equity of 206.93%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brickell Biotech stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brickell Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:BBI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 74,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Brickell Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

About Brickell Biotech

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with axillary hyperhidrosis.

