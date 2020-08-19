Bridge Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $2.11 Million (BRDG)

Bridge Protocol (CURRENCY:BRDG) traded 58.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last week, Bridge Protocol has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. Bridge Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $46,881.00 worth of Bridge Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bridge Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000171 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Bridge Protocol

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) is a token. Bridge Protocol’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,088,259 tokens. The Reddit community for Bridge Protocol is /r/iambridgeprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bridge Protocol’s official website is www.bridgeprotocol.io. Bridge Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@bridgeprotocol. Bridge Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BridgeProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bridge Protocol

Bridge Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bridge Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bridge Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

