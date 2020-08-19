Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 543,800 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the June 15th total of 415,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BWB stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $10.12. The company had a trading volume of 48,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,757. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1 year low of $7.99 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average is $10.38. The company has a market cap of $298.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.91.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $23.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Juran purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $233,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,178,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,997,858.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bridgewater Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

