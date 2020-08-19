Brighton Pier Group (LON:PIER) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $37.05

Shares of Brighton Pier Group PLC (LON:PIER) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.05 and traded as low as $33.00. Brighton Pier Group shares last traded at $34.50, with a volume of 481 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 37.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 42.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23.

About Brighton Pier Group (LON:PIER)

The Brighton Pier Group PLC operates leisure and entertainment assets in the United Kingdom. The company owns and operates Brighton Palace Pier that offers a range of attractions, including 2 arcades and 18 funfair rides, as well as various on-site hospitality and catering facilities. It also operates and manages 12 premium bars under the Embargo Republica, Lola Lo, Po Na Na, Le Fez, Lowlander, Smash, and Coalition names; and operates 8 indoor mini golf sites at high footfall retail and leisure centers.

