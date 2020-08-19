Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,166,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,682,514 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.80% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $1,012,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $41,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 268.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4,683.7% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $63.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The stock has a market cap of $142.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -630.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.77 and its 200 day moving average is $59.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $8,943,400.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 432,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,366,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BMY shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

