BRK Inc (OTCMKTS:BRKK) Short Interest Update

BRK Inc (OTCMKTS:BRKK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the July 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS BRKK opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. BRK has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.56.

About BRK

BRK, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development and sale of blind repair kits. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

