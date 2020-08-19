Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 45.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 532.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.51, for a total value of $1,612,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.33, for a total value of $18,771,282.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 595,090 shares of company stock valued at $187,875,441. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $328.64. The stock had a trading volume of 885,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,052. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.11. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $335.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $132.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.21 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $286.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Broadcom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $315.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.25.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

