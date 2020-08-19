Broadway Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BYFC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Broadway Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BYFC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, a decrease of 69.6% from the July 15th total of 200,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Broadway Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of Broadway Financial stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $1.63. The company had a trading volume of 443,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,621. Broadway Financial has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that engages in the savings and loan business in Southern California. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

