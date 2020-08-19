Broadway Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BYFC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Broadway Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BYFC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, a decrease of 69.6% from the July 30th total of 200,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Broadway Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of BYFC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.63. 443,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,558,621. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61. Broadway Financial has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $7.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that engages in the savings and loan business in Southern California. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

