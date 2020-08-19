Brokerages Anticipate CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $186.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will announce sales of $186.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $184.00 million and the highest is $189.90 million. CIRCOR International posted sales of $237.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full-year sales of $761.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $755.00 million to $767.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $827.95 million, with estimates ranging from $822.00 million to $833.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 25.29% and a positive return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $186.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.95 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CIR. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CIRCOR International from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CIRCOR International from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in CIRCOR International by 581.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in CIRCOR International by 27.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in CIRCOR International by 12.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CIRCOR International in the second quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in CIRCOR International in the second quarter worth about $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CIR opened at $29.13 on Wednesday. CIRCOR International has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $46.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average of $23.47. The firm has a market cap of $616.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

