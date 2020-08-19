Brokerages Anticipate Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $757.48 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will report sales of $757.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $754.50 million to $760.00 million. Citrix Systems posted sales of $732.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full year sales of $3.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.30. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra cut Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.77.

CTXS stock opened at $140.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.31. Citrix Systems has a 12 month low of $91.19 and a 12 month high of $173.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total value of $882,648.04. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $170,972.63. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,407. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 982.1% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 396.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

