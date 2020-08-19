Brokerages Anticipate Kellogg (NYSE:K) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.38 Billion

Brokerages expect that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will announce sales of $3.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kellogg’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.32 billion and the highest is $3.44 billion. Kellogg posted sales of $3.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full-year sales of $13.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.54 billion to $13.84 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.21 billion to $13.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

K has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.13.

Shares of K stock opened at $70.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.57. Kellogg has a one year low of $52.66 and a one year high of $72.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $6,652,000.00. Also, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $518,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,632.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 507,500 shares of company stock worth $34,183,625. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 98.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 229.4% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

