Brokerages Anticipate Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.90 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) will report sales of $19.90 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.80 billion to $22.00 billion. Marathon Petroleum posted sales of $31.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full-year sales of $78.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $70.14 billion to $86.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $98.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $95.58 billion to $100.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marathon Petroleum.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share.

MPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.93.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $37.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $69.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.16 and its 200 day moving average is $36.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,009,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,836,000 after acquiring an additional 10,068 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 100,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 41,737 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 9,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 50,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 16,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

