Brokerages Anticipate Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $645.54 Million

Equities analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) to report $645.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $432.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $945.00 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year sales of $2.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $4.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $480.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.41 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VAC shares. Nomura decreased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $124.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $90.71 on Wednesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $131.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.11 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.65.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, CAO Laurie A. Sullivan sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.77, for a total transaction of $135,900.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,846.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian E. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $142,230.00. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.0% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 102,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 458.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 178,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,318,000 after purchasing an additional 146,170 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $659,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $7,533,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

