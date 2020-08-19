Brokerages Anticipate Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.02 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report $6.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.87 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.23 billion. Starbucks posted sales of $6.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year sales of $23.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.18 billion to $23.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $27.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.15 billion to $28.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.04.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $78.99 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $98.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.52 and its 200 day moving average is $75.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $315,030.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,695.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock worth $810,521 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 150,542 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 858 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

