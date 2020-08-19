Brokerages Anticipate Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $316.34 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to announce sales of $316.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Verisign’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $317.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $315.40 million. Verisign posted sales of $308.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisign will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Verisign.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.32. Verisign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The business had revenue of $314.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.43 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRSN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Cfra lifted their price target on Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisign in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.00.

In related news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.25, for a total value of $1,978,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,030,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 904,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,843,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,103 shares of company stock valued at $5,782,388. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Verisign by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 163 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verisign by 104.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Verisign by 535.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Verisign by 197.4% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 461 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisign by 16.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 496 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

VRSN opened at $206.99 on Wednesday. Verisign has a fifty-two week low of $148.77 and a fifty-two week high of $221.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.67. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

