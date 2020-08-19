Brokerages Expect Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.75 Billion

Brokerages predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) will announce $2.75 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Iqvia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.74 billion. Iqvia posted sales of $2.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iqvia will report full-year sales of $11.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.02 billion to $11.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.72 billion to $12.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Iqvia.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IQV shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Iqvia from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Iqvia from $115.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.11.

Shares of Iqvia stock opened at $160.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.08, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. Iqvia has a one year low of $81.79 and a one year high of $169.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.58.

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total value of $11,173,939.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 721,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,581,917.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald E. Bruehlman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.94 per share, with a total value of $1,599,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,154.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,053,694 shares of company stock worth $485,942,584 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Third Point LLC raised its position in Iqvia by 3.5% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $269,572,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $888,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Iqvia by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 341,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,443,000 after purchasing an additional 32,908 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Iqvia by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,463,000 after acquiring an additional 16,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Iqvia by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,641,000 after buying an additional 16,259 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

