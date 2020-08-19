Brokerages Expect Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $220.97 Million

Equities analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) will announce $220.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $221.73 million and the lowest is $220.20 million. Kilroy Realty reported sales of $215.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full-year sales of $877.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $861.24 million to $885.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $946.83 million, with estimates ranging from $910.47 million to $977.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kilroy Realty.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KRC shares. Bank of America downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Kilroy Realty from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kilroy Realty from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,060,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,224,000 after purchasing an additional 649,549 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,679,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,372,000 after buying an additional 860,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,568,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,682,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,920,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,737,000 after purchasing an additional 134,120 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 4,820,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,600 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KRC opened at $57.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.11 and its 200-day moving average is $64.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $45.96 and a 52 week high of $88.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.69.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

