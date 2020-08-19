Brokerages Expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will announce $1.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.48 billion and the lowest is $1.47 billion. Northern Trust posted sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year sales of $6.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $6.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Northern Trust from $89.50 to $84.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.18.

Northern Trust stock opened at $82.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $110.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $424,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $424,954.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 429.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in Northern Trust by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

