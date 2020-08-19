Brokers Issue Forecasts for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.64). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($3.00) EPS.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.32).

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BTAI. BidaskClub lowered BioXcel Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. BioXcel Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.83.

BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $42.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.31. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $71.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

