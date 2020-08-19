Brokers Set Expectations for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Laurentian lifted their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.35 to C$5.60 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$8.25 to C$11.25 in a report on Monday. Pi Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$8.60 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.35 to C$5.60 in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

Shares of FVI opened at C$8.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 85.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.49. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of C$2.05 and a one year high of C$9.82.

In other news, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 15,000 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.55, for a total value of C$98,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$485,237.10. Also, Senior Officer David Volkert sold 10,000 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.08, for a total transaction of C$70,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$583,130.04.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

