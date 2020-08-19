Brokers Set Expectations for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:INO)

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.68. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.