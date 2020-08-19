Brooge Holdings (NASDAQ:BROG) Short Interest Update

Brooge Holdings (NASDAQ:BROG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, an increase of 135.1% from the July 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Brooge in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brooge stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Brooge Holdings (NASDAQ:BROG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. 15.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brooge stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,646. Brooge has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $13.98.

Brooge Company Profile

Brooge Energy Ltd. is a holding company, which is created for the purpose of effectuating the business combination with Twelve Seas Investment Company. The company was founded on April 12, 2019 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

