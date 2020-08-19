Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the April 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 397,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,787,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,440,000 after acquiring an additional 145,044 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,750,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,020,000 after purchasing an additional 202,083 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,589,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,101,000 after purchasing an additional 82,993 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,428,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,115,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,259,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,698,000 after purchasing an additional 27,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

BRKL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Brookline Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.85. 202,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,026. The company has a market capitalization of $797.48 million, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.73. Brookline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $16.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.07.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $70.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.84 million. On average, analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.82%.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.