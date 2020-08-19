Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Short Interest Update

Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the April 15th total of 4,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 643,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BRKS stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,782. Brooks Automation has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $57.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.63 and its 200-day moving average is $39.44.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 52.69%. The business had revenue of $220.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.25 million. Analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

BRKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.83.

In other news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 39,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $2,169,861.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,303.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,244 shares in the company, valued at $24,265,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,202 shares of company stock worth $4,801,610 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,000,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,929,000 after purchasing an additional 398,462 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,935,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,425,000 after acquiring an additional 297,984 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,635,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,815,000 after acquiring an additional 973,323 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,739,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,557,000 after acquiring an additional 525,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,666,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,985,000 after acquiring an additional 18,793 shares during the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

