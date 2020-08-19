Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) Reaches New 12-Month High at $73.19

Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $73.19 and last traded at $73.13, with a volume of 3591 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brown-Forman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 0.78.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.12 million. Brown-Forman had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 43.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Brown-Forman Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Brown-Forman’s dividend payout ratio is 40.70%.

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

