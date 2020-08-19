BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.90.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOOO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of BRP from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial raised shares of BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of BRP from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP stock opened at $50.29 on Wednesday. BRP has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $56.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.08 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.97.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $916.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.60 million. BRP had a net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 51.98%. Research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in BRP by 54.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 319,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 112,991 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in BRP by 1.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 373,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BRP during the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in BRP by 10.8% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 359,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 35,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BRP by 162.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 66,130 shares in the last quarter. 25.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.