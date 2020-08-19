BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Short Interest Down 13.9% in June

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the June 15th total of 20,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BSQR traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.37. 18,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.32. BSQUARE has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $2.00.

Get BSQUARE alerts:

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a negative return on equity of 31.73%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded BSQUARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers DataV software solution, which addresses various business use cases specific to Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) applications, including predictive failure, adaptive diagnostics, and IIoT device management.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.