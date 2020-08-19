BTU Protocol (BTU) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $207,004.00

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One BTU Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00003314 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and UPbit. BTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $35.12 million and $207,004.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BTU Protocol has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00039301 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004620 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $650.50 or 0.05524782 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003587 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00045777 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU Protocol (CRYPTO:BTU) is a token. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,014,797 tokens. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol. BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest.

BTU Protocol Token Trading

BTU Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

