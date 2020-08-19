Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,617.60 ($21.15).

Several analysts have issued reports on BRBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,450 ($18.96) to GBX 1,550 ($20.26) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,510 ($19.74) to GBX 1,410 ($18.43) and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Burberry Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 2,400 ($31.38) to GBX 1,900 ($24.84) in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

In other Burberry Group news, insider Matthew Key purchased 497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,309 ($17.11) per share, for a total transaction of £6,505.73 ($8,505.33). Also, insider Sam Fischer purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,265 ($16.54) per share, with a total value of £37,950 ($49,614.33).

Shares of BRBY traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,425 ($18.63). The stock had a trading volume of 1,096,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,000. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,435.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,516.23. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of GBX 15.76 ($0.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,340 ($30.59). The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.37, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

