Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Short Interest Update

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 97.7% from the July 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Burberry Group stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $18.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $30.91. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.36.

A number of brokerages have commented on BURBY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Burberry Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

