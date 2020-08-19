Burst Hits Market Capitalization of $10.64 Million (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Burst coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. Burst has a market cap of $10.64 million and approximately $22,263.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Burst has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

About Burst

Burst (CRYPTO:BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,101,726,420 coins. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net.

Burst Coin Trading

Burst can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

