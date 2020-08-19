Bytecoin Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $42.83 million and approximately $56,729.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.00776276 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003235 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000593 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org.

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

