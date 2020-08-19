Bytom Trading Down 2% This Week (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0991 or 0.00000839 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $131.50 million and approximately $19.25 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bytom Coin Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,613,547,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,326,262,069 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bytom Coin Trading

Bytom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

