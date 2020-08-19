Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stake Lifted by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems makes up approximately 0.9% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $12,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.3% in the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 31.1% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $14,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 406,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,436,999. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 10,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $1,102,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,898.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 371,858 shares of company stock worth $36,275,888. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.17.

NASDAQ CDNS traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,440. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.57. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $51.39 and a 52 week high of $112.32. The stock has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $638.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.09 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 50.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

