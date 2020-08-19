Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,638,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 77,171 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 0.99% of CAE worth $42,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 203.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,589,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in CAE by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,903,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,527,000 after buying an additional 491,018 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in CAE by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,398,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,983,000 after buying an additional 2,087,650 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CAE by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,878,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,950,000 after buying an additional 771,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in CAE by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,501,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,625,000 after buying an additional 336,286 shares during the last quarter. 49.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CAE alerts:

Shares of CAE stock traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $15.08. 255,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.49. Cae Inc has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $31.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average is $18.09.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). CAE had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 4.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cae Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BofA Securities lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of CAE from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CAE from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CAE from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.38.

CAE Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.