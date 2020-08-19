Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) Position Cut by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory trimmed its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,067,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,198 shares during the quarter. Cal-Maine Foods comprises 1.1% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned about 2.21% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $47,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CALM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 32.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. 61.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CALM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cal-Maine Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM traded down $4.81 on Wednesday, reaching $41.24. 1,150,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,079. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $46.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.72 and its 200-day moving average is $41.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 111.46 and a beta of -0.15.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $453.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

